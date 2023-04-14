Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …