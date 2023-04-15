Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Danville, VA
