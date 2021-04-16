 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

