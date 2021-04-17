Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
