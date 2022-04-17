Danville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drast…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is…