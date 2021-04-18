 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert