 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert