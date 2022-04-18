Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.