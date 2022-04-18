Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Danville, VA
