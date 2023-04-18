Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Danville, VA
