Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.