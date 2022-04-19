Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. …
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drast…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predic…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …