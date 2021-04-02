Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.