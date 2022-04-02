Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Danville, VA
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.