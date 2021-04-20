 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

