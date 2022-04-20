Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Danville, VA
