The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of…