The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 …
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predic…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. …
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temper…