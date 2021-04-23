Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Danville, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.