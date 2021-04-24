Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 47F. Winds…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's con…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temper…