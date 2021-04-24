 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Danville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert