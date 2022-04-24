The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Danville, VA
