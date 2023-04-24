Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…