Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Danville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.