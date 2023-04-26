Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Danville. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Danville, VA
