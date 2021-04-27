Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's con…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. The fo…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…