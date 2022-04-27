Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.