Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…