The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Danville folks…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. The fo…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's con…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Danville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…