It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Danville, VA
