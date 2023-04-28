It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.