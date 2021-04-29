The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. The fo…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's con…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatu…