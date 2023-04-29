The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.