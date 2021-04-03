Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.