Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Danville, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.