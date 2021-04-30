Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.