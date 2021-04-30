 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert