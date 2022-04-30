Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Danville, VA
