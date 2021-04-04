 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

