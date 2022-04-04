Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.