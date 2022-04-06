Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. …
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temper…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degr…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville…