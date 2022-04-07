 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Danville, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert