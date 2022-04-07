Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Danville, VA
