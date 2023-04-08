The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Danville, VA
