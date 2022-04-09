 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

