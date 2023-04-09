Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.