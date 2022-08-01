Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Danville, VA
