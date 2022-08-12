Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Danville, VA
