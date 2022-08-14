Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. It…
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. …
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…