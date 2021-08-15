 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

