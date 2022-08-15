Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. …
Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. It…
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorro…
Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the D…