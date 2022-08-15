 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

