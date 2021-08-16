 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert