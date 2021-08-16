The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA
