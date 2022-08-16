Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.