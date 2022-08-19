Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Danville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

