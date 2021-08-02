Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.