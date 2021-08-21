 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

